Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

