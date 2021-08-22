Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.28.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.46. 1,203,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

