Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $445.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.28.

PANW traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.46. 1,203,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

