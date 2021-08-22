PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $22.99 or 0.00047302 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.90 billion and $419.95 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00805807 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00101825 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 212,957,179 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

