Parachute (PAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $202,914.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,796,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

