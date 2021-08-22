Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.29. The stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

