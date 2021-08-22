Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $254.70. 555,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $259.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

