Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,071. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

