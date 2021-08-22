Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,665,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $91,062,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,003,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,975,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

