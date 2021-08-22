Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $166.70. 7,154,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

