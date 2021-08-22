Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 172.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 735,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

