Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,742 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.31. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $162.91.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

