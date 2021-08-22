Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 841 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

