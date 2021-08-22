Patria Investments Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.463 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.
NYSE:PAX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.56. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
PAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.