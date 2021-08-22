Patria Investments Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.463 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:PAX opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.56. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patria Investments stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

