Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after buying an additional 786,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.23 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.