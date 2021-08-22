Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 343 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,199,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62.

