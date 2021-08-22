Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.