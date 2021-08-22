Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

