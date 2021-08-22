Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.75 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

