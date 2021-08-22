Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $246,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $267,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,204 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

