Patten Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.71. 1,106,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

