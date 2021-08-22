Patten Group Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

