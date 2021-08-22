Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

