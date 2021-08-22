PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $83,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $272.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

