Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,206 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Peabody Energy worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

