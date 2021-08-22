PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Reaches $367,320.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $101.21 million and approximately $367,320.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00818447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 796,963,284 coins and its circulating supply is 358,441,443 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

