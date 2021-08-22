Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,933 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DexCom worth $65,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 41.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 15.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.99. The stock had a trading volume of 486,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $527.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.