Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,808 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,992 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 333,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.