Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,430 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,430 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat makes up about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Beyond Meat worth $44,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $48,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.35. 1,600,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,830. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

