Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 13,749 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.29. 471,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,599. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.