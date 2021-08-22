Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 8,701 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. 220,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,083. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

