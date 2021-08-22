Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 99,299 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,299 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of WESCO International worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. 233,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

