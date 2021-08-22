Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.57 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

