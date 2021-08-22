Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,470

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON:PSN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,846 ($37.18). The company had a trading volume of 589,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,953.59. The company has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.