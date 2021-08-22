Peterson Wealth Management Grows Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 656,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.42 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51.

