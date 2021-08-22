Peterson Wealth Management Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $240.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

