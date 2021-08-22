Peterson Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Employers were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

