Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,256,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 206,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $105.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

