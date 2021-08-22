Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.