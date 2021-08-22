Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.01.

