Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.