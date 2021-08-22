Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.91 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and $5.27 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.36 or 0.00020990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,639,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,313 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

