PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Tops $4.49 on Exchanges

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00009126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $14,392.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00133381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00158446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.24 or 1.00444318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.03 or 0.00927784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.56 or 0.06584694 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

