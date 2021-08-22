Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,154 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

MSGE opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

