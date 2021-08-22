Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $341.74 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

