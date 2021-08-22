Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,468,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

