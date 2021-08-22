Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 634,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

