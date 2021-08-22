Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

