Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

