Pizza (PIZZA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $206,644.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

